London: Sierra Leone Trade and Investment conference underway

Around 300 investors have gathered in London at a jam-packed Exchange House for the UK-Sierra Leone Trade and Investment Conference jointly supported by the United Kingdom Government and the Government of Sierra Leone.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is set to formally open the Trade and Investment Conference. The United Kingdom Government will be represented by the Minister of State, UK Department for International Development, Hon Harriett Baldwin. In attendance is also the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, HMA Guy Warrington.

The huge turnout by investors at the conference is a demonstration of great confidence in the Government and impressive leadership of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to attract investors to Sierra Leone.

Stay tuned for more reports on the UK - Sierra Leone Trade and Investment Forum

©Yusuf Keketoma Sandi

Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman