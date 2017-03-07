Salone News

Logus and Kamanda re-appointed

11 hours ago

APC party headquarters
Press Release
Wednesday 2nd March , 2017.

The APC National Secretary General of the All Peoples Congress party , Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh wishes to inform the general public that it has pleased His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma , Chairman and Leader of the APC to reappoint Mr. Leonard Balogun Koroma (photo) , Minister of Transport and Aviation as APC Elections Coordinator for the 2018 general elections and Hon. Claude Kamanda as APC Deputy Elections Coordinator .

Signed :
Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh

Honourable Claude Kamanda

