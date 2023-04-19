Liberty Mutual Insurance publishes Giving Report.

By Melissa MacDonnell, President, Liberty Mutual Foundation & Vice President, Community Investments, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Each year, Liberty Mutual Insurance publishes our Giving Report, which showcases the vital work of our nonprofit partners and the impact they are making in our communities. We are proud to shine a light on these heroes who have shown remarkable resilience in the face of immense economic challenges and increased need. Through these headwinds, they have continued to make a transformative difference in the lives of the people they serve, offering security when it’s needed most, creating new opportunities for underserved youth, and helping communities grow even stronger.

We are all immensely inspired by their work to make a difference in our communities and honored to work alongside them.

To all our dedicated partners and colleagues, thank you for helping us advance security and build resiliency for the people who need it most.

Learn more about their impact in our 2022 Giving Report: https://lnkd.in/eB7CMfQK