Leone Sisters United raises funds to help the needy

By Jeneba Koroma, USA

Leone Sisters United(LSU), was formed in 2011, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to foster unity, peace and love among members in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

The non-profit organization provides other supportive services, as in the motto "Your pain, my pain, your victory, my victory," not only for their members but people in Sierra Leone as well.

Mrs. Mojama Kongoh is the current President, with Mrs.Umu Tunis Fofana as Vice President. Other executive members include Ms. Theresa Mamie, Secretary General; Ms. Cecilia Jusu, Treasurer; Mrs. Olive Baimba, Financial Secretary; Mrs. Amie Sesay, Social Secretary; Ms.. Francess Kpayagula, Assistant Social Secretary; Ms. Neima Kongoh, Whip; and Ms. Tiangay Kamara Assistant Whip.

This reporter visited both the President and Board Chair LSU, to discuss with them, the reasons behind the upcoming fundraising Ball Dance on October 14th, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

First visit was with the President, who was very enthusiastic and excited, when she opened her door. As the two sat down over cups of tea, Mrs. Kongoh, shared the humanitarian efforts carried by the LSU: donating medical equipment to PCMH in Freetown, coat drive in Philadelphia, PA and monetary donation to Fistula Foundation. She mentioned that the members are working positively, in a multi-faceted way, to alleviate the suffering of women and children. Mrs. Kongoh, very firm and optimistic, disclosed that her executive have put all modalities in place to make the Ball Dance a whopping success.

Mrs. Florence Jenkins- Ellis, who is the Board Chair, was at the end of cooking dinner when this reporter arrived. The aroma of ethnic cuisine was in the air. Over an ethnic sumptuous meal, the Board Chair, who was the first President of LSU, reiterated that seeing the suffering of our people, tackling the health challenges they face, prompted their humanitarian gestures and the need to continue raising funds.

On a phone conversation, one of the long standing members, Mrs. Baindu Murray, said that fundraiser is talk of the town and she can’t wait to see a very successful event.

"This will be the third biannual Ball Dance, I’m excited", as she said goodbye on the phone.

The Philadelphia community is looking forward to an exquisite Ball Dance on October 14th, 2017. The elegant event is gaining momentum and has motivated individuals to support the Ball Dance. They know that little drops of water make a mighty ocean, even a small amount makes a big difference in someone’s life. Their donations that night will be used to promote educational, Social and health benefits of individuals and families as a whole.