Landslide: Korean construction conglomerate donates $100,000

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley,was recently received by the chairman of the construction conglomerate Booyoung Group, Lee Joong Keun and senior officials at their company headquarters in central Seoul.

At this meeting, which was convened to discuss the recent mudslide and flooding disaster in Freetown, chairman Lee presented Ambassador Golley with a donation of 114,150,000 Korean Won (one hundred and fourteen million, one hundred and fifty thousand Korean Won ), amounting to $100,000 ( one hundred thousand United States Dollars ).

Since its foundation in 1983, the Booyoung Group has been one of the leading companies in the field of housing construction, hotels, and recreational complexes in the Republic of Korea.

Commenting on the recent mudslide and flooding disasters in the Sierra Leone capital, Freetown, the chairman of the Booyoung Group, Lee Joong Keun, informed Ambassador Golley that he had been deeply saddened by the news of the landslide and flooding disasters to hit Freetown resulting in large loss of life and property, together with injury and homelessness, and further stated that his company’s donation was their own contribution to assist the government and people of Sierra Leone recover from this unfortunate tragedy.

His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Golley expressed his sincerest appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the republic of Sierra Leone for the donation, which he described as timely, and assured chairman Lee that their donation would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities in Sierra Leone promptly, to be utilised for the humanitarian relief effort.

The donation received has been transferred by electronic wire transfer to the Government Disaster Relief Fund in Freetown, Sierra Leone.