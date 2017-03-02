Koroma APC to contest for parliamentary seat

By Mohamed Alieu Bah, Freetown.

The sensational young social media guru and a Red Blooded APC member, Comrade Kamara Abu Bakarr commonly known as Koroma APC (photo), has disclosed to the Sierra Leone Daily Mail Newspaper, that he will be aspiring for the position of Member of Parliament in the forth coming 2018 General Elections.

Speaking to this reporter on Wednesday 22rd February 2017, Koroma APC underscored the point that as a born and bred peace loving patriotic Sierra Leonean, he has thought it fit to throw his heart in to the ring, adding that "I am just waiting for NEC to conclude the boundary delimitation process, then I will tell my supporters which constituency I will be contesting for. I will be representing a constituency in Kambia District my home district, or in Freetown here. But I’m just waiting on NEC" he said.

Koroma APC added that he is going to be a politician of difference because he will prioritize the needs of his constituency folks.

" I will ensure I never tell any lie to my people; their needs will be my top most priority. I will also do everything within my power to enhance the development of my constituency and that of the whole country."