Koranic readings and repast for Dr. Chernor M. Jalloh, Esq

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 11:00 am to 2 pm

Location: Sierra Leone Muslim Jamat Masjid

3307 Hubbard Road

Hyattsville, Maryland 20785

Chernor M. Jalloh was born in Freetown on May 29, 1954. He attended the Sierra Leone Muslim Congress and the Prince of Wales where he obtained the G.C.E. “O” Level certificate. After working at the Standard Bank in Freetown, he pursued further studies in the USA and attended Howard University where he graduated with a B.A. Chernor then obtained a PhD in philosophy from Penn State University. Upon graduation, Dr. Jalloh started teaching philosophy at Howard University. He became a well-regarded academic. While teaching at Howard University, Dr. Jalloh earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) degree from Georgetown University Law Center. He practiced law in Washington, D.C.

Chernor is survived by his wife, Dolores Jalloh, and two sons: Chernor and Omar. He is also survived by his mother, Mrs. Adama Jalloh, and brothers: Mohamed A. Jalloh, Dr. Alpha O. Jalloh, Dr. Alusine Jalloh, Alhassan Jalloh, and Alhaji Mohamed Jalloh, as well as a sister, Kadijatu Jalloh. Other relatives include the Bangura and Kargbo families in Sierra Leone, the UK, and the USA.

May Chernor’s soul rest in peace!

The Jalloh family wishes to thank all of those who have expressed their condolences and contributed to making this ceremony a success.