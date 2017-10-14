Khadijatu clinches Master’s degree

By Our Correspondent

Khadijatu Jalloh was born and bred in the east end of Freetown but she belongs to one of the ruling houses in Port Loko in the newly created north-west ditrict of Sierra Leone.

She attended the famous Methodist Girls’ High school, in Freetown and she is very passionate about assisting her alma mater. She and her friends recently formed the Methodist Girls’ High school Global association and they are busy putting together an impressive array of donations in cash and kind to be dispatched to the school authorities in Freetown as soon as possible.

It’s obvious, therefore, that Khadija is passionate about education. She has a daughter preparing for medical school in the US.

But Virginia-based Khadija has not been idle either. She graduated recently with a Master’s degree in Nursing with emphasis on Public Health from the Grand Canyon University of Phoenix , Ariizona in the USA.

I will not be surprised if Khadija announces a PhD in Public Health as one of her achievements in the near future.

No, I will not be surprised.