Keep an Eye on Your Feet

It’s summertime and the living can be hard on your feet!

From blisters to fungal infections and problems related to diabetes, there are a number of issues that can plague our feet year-round and a few that go hand-in-hand with the summer months.

According to Dr. Rachel Hutchins (photo) Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) with Whittier Street Health Center, summertime brings a surge in cases of plantar fasciitis, one of the most common causes of heel pain. This foot problem is often associated with wearing flip-flops or flat shoes – the footwear of choice for many during warm weather months.

“There’s no support for the arch so it has to do more work,” said Dr. Hutchins, noting that planta fasciitis usually causes stabbing pain that typically strikes with a person’s first steps in the morning, normally decreases once walking, but can return after extended periods of standing or after sitting.

Fungal infection of the nail is a common issue that can take up to a year to treat. Dr. Hutchins suggests being on the lookout for discolored or thickened nails which characteristically appear on the big toe and are indicators of a fungal infection that if left untreated can spread to other nails. Also be aware that fungus can shed spores into shoes, so it is wise to regularly clean the inner soles with bleach wipes.

“Those with diabetes must be acutely aware of changes in the look and feel of their feet,” said Dr. Hutchins, noting that it is well documented that health inequities among people of color are a leading cause of diabetes. Ingrown toenails, for example, can become infected, and progress to deep tissue or bone infection. And since many diabetics suffer from neuropathy and have limited feeling in their feet, something as seemingly benign as an ingrown toenail can lead to serious complications. The importance of those with diabetes having regular foot exams cannot be stressed enough!

Dr. Hutchins also emphasizes the significance of thorough foot cleaning to wash off the accumulation of dead skin cells and to avoid dermatitis and fungal infections like athlete’s foot. She suggests using a washcloth or luffa to get between toes. Don’t forget to dry in between the toes, since athlete’s foot tends to thrive in warm, damp areas.

“And remember to put sunscreen on your feet,” said Dr. Hutchins. “Especially when you’re laying outside in a lounge chair – be aware that the skin on the tops of our feet is very thin and can sunburn quickly so give that area a good spray or coat of sunscreen.”

Dr. Hutchins is a board-certified Podiatrist located at Whittier Street Health Center on the 3rd floor in the green team. She speaks Spanish and English and sees patients for all Podiatric concerns including, sports injuries, fractures, geriatrics, and people who are diabetic. Please call 617-858-2433 to make an appointment.