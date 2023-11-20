Joseph Boakai is new Liberian president

PV Staff

A new Liberian president was announced over the weekend after a fierce presidential race.. He is veteran politician Joseph Nyuma Boakai who is 79 years old (pictured).

He defeated soccer legend George Weah, 57, whose rule can only be described as controversial and tragic. But Weah demonstrated astute statesmanhip when he quickly conceded defeat and congratulated Boakai, an act for which the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has loftily praised him.

Boakai does not excite many Liberians we spoke to because of his age

but he might well surprise them by vigorously moving to transform Liberia (something many Liberian presidents have failed to do) with his vast experience in public office (former Agriculture Minister and former Vice President). He is also quite familiar with the problems of rural Liberia.

Sierra Leoneans in eastern Sierra Leone and other parts of the country consider him a brother (he is Gissi from Lofa county on the border with Sierra Leone and speaks two widely spoken Sierra Leonean languages, Mende and Krio, fluently. He also went to school in both Sierra Leone and Liberia.

For most Liberians, president-elect Boakai is vastly better than Weah and this election is an indication that they are willing to give him a chance to display his mettle.

He will be inaugurated in January next year.