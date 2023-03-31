Job SearchSierra Leone Vacancy

Salone News

Job Title: Consultant Technical Officer - Impact Malaria

Organisation: Jhpiego

Date: 29 March 2023

Apply by: 7 April 2023

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support MIP TA in writing and submitting monthly program updates to HQ for liquidation

Work with the MIP TA to gather data and develop an Abstract on the CHW internship field test, a comparative analysis

Finalize, with MIP TWG support, and validate the MIP mentorship resources for NMCP handover

Help TA provide support for MIP TWG engagements including communications, reminders, and follow-ups

Be integrated into the IM team to provide support as needed especially for OTSS+, quarterly, and annual/final report

Participate with the MIP TA in all periodic check-ins, CST meetings, and other program meetings and deputize MIP TA in the unlikely event of his absence in these meetings and engagements.

Provide support to other IM team members including MTA, and CoP, primarily for MIP but also in other areas where their (consultant) is requested.

Primarily responsible to the MIP TA with matrix relationship with Jhpiego CD.

