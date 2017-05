PC Emmanuel Foryoh, Chairman, Council of Paramount Chiefs in the Kono district Saturday renamed Hon. Joseph F. Kamara’s acronym, JFK, to mean Justice For Kono.

PC Foryoh made this statement at the Koidu Community Centre at the official launching of the Legal Aid Board office in Koidu.

He lauded the effort of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for injecting a new life into the Legal Aid Board that has benefited the ordinary citizens.