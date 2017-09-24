JFK paints Freetown red

By Ranger and Yankson, Freetown.

On Thursday 21st September 2017, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, commonly known as ‘JFK’ officially declared his intention to vie for the position of flag bearer of the APC at the party’s Head Quarters in Freetown. Present at the ceremony were Ambassador Yansaneh (representing NAC and Chairman and Leader of the APC), and other top party stalwarts.

In his declaration JFK expressed his desire and intention to contest the flag bearer of the party in a letter addressed to the chairman and leader of the party (President Koroma). He intended to continue to build on the legacy of the president. He catalogued his work in several capacities in the government of President Koroma and expressed appreciation to H.E. for the opportunity to serve in those capacities. He stressed that he had worked well in those capacity and by extension served both the country and the APC party. He is healthy and hard working with integrity because people are talking about it. President Koroma has set the stage for its development and need someone with this caliber. He recalled running after President Koroma during his early days in politics when he became opposition leader in the house. He disclosed how he worked with H.E. in the campaign and the subsequent victory of the party in the 2007 elections. JFK maintained that his experience gained from the various institutions he had been posted to by President Koroma has further enhanced his knowledge about the business of governance. He acknowledged being mentored by the president and had inculcated all those fine attributes of His Excellency, thereby preparing him to follow in his footsteps. He is desirous of continuing the ‘Agenda for Prosperity’. JFK stressed that he believes in the ideals of the APC and since 11 years of age had been following the development of the party and later joined it.

Welcoming his letter of intent addressed to the party’s Chairman (President Koroma), Ambassador Yansaneh on behalf of NAC said that as a referee should say less as many sent letter of intent and others verbally to him. The APC leadership, he stressed, is a very wise man and JFK is a man of law. All what is done in the party is according to the law. He asked supporters of JFK to listen to him. He then recalled the meeting President Koroma had with the aspirants, where they all made an undertaking to support whoever is chosen. God choses leaders and will do so in the APC, On behalf of NAC and the Chairman of the APC, he acknowledged receipt of the letter of intent of JFK, written to the Chairman of the party (President Koroma). The ceremony was climax by the singing and dancing of supporters of JFK in the vicinity of the party’s office.

Meanwhile, after a record breaking declaration of intent to carry the mantle of leadership for the All Peoples Congress on Thursday 21st December, 2017, Hon. Joseph F. Kamara, popularly known as JFK on Friday paid an unannounced visit to the Kulafairashideen Mosque, Fisher street to offer prayers of thanksgiving to the almighty Allah for guiding him during this period of transition and also associate with the grassroots people.

The Executive of the Sierra Leone Traders Union after the Juma prayers openly reaffirmed their endorsement of the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice to be the flagbearer of the APC for the March, 2018 Presidential elections. The Traders said JFK is their son as he is the biological product of a Trader who used to advocate for the rights of Traders in the 70s at the Magazine Cut market, Freetown. JFK they said has not deviated from the traits of his Mom and as Attorney General and Minister of Justice continues to provide legal aid to indigent and vulnerable women and youths. " This is the kind of leader we want for Sierra Leone. One with patience, love and respect for women and youths." Remarked Pa Santigie of Fisher Street Market.

In addressing the Jamat, JFK called on the traders to stay focused and united under the umbrella of the APC. He said , His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has laid the foundation to take Sierra Leone to higher heights, a mission he takes very seriously. He reminded the Traders about the forthcoming elections and the fact that the APC party belongs to Traders.

It is their responsibility to keep the APC in power to enable the party accomplish the remaining projects outlined in the Agenda for Prosperity.

JFK conclude that the progress will only continue with the quality choice of a President with a committed, likeable and loyal character to the party and the country as a whole".