JFK, AFBA life member

By Wahab, Freetown.

Honourable Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, Sierra Leone’s, Attorney General & Minister of Justice has been recognized as "A life member of the governing council of the African Bar Association (AFBA).

The letter containing the communication of the decision of the AFBA Governing Council to elect Hon Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara as a Life Member, was presented by Rhoda Nuni Esq., President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association and VP of the West African Bar Association.

This decision was reached at the last AFBA Governing Council meeting held in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, in April of this year.

A second letter was also presented notifying the AGMoJ of the Council’s decision for Sierra Leone to host the African Bar Association Human Rights and Leardership Training Institute in Freetown.

AFBA is the fearless voice of the Legal Profession in Africa that brings together the brightest minds in the legal world for the betterment of Africa. The Association comprises lawyers and lawyers’ associations from the five sub-regions of the continent.

Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara thanked the AFBA for the honor bestowed upon him, in recognition of his tireless efforts to serve humanity through the legal profession. He also thanked HE Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma for according him the space to prove his mettle in the development of the justice sector. This prestigious recognition he dedicated to the People of Sierra Leone.