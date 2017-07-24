JFK in Lisbon, Portugal

Contributed

Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (centre) today 24th July, 2017 addressed the g7+ Justice Ministers Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

Hon. JFK spoke on how States can enhance legitimacy through enabling quick and effective access to Justice in countries affected by conflict and fragility.

JFK further addressed recommendations and endorsement of the revised fragility spectrum and the use of country systems policy note to meet emerging challenges in Access to Justice for All.

The G7+ Meeting brought together four Ministers of Justice from Sierra Leone, DRC, Sao Tome & Principe and Timor-Leste as well as the g7+ Focal Point and Justice Representatives to discuss peace, justice and reconciliation. The outcome of today’s meeting will form the basis of organising the Justice Ministerial Forum to be held alongside the 72nd UN General Assembly scheduled for September in New York.