JFK delivers keynote speech at human rights conference

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon Joseph F. Kamara today 25th October, 2017 represented H.E Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and delivered the keynote address on behalf of the President at the 1st National Conference on Business and Human Rights in Sierra Leone.

The theme of the Conference is; "Building a Culture of Human Rights within the Business Community in Sierra Leone."

You may recall that Sierra Leone is rated positively in the area of respect for human rights and the creation of a safe environment for doing business in Africa and the sub region. The outcome of this conference reinforces government’s commitment to creating a level playing field for the business community.

The Conference is hosted at the Miatta Conference Centre, Youyi Building and ends on 26th October, 2017.