JFK and the Albert Academy

As the Albert Academy celebrates 113 years of excellence on Wednesday October 4, 2017, JFK is set to be its third successful president.

The history of the Great Albert Academy was built on the foundation of making education a priority for the children of the Protectorate who were deprived of being educated in the colony. In this school, the great men of our state were groomed, nurtured, educated and prepared for life. To this, the school has made a significant contribution to have produced nationalists and educationists that have ruled on the corridors of power since colonialism to independence.

Men from this great school have excelled in the field of law, medicine, banking, sport, entertainment, diplomacy, advocacy, politics, journalism, religion and business. In all the fabrics of society, we have represented our school to enhance the development of our nation for the betterment of our future. Upon the hill side our school was built, One thousand miles above the sea, seven miles to heaven. As we celebrate our enduring service to the nation on academic excellence, so also we are honored for producing the greatest leaders in the history of our country. By virtue of fact, we are second to none in Sierra Leone.

From 1904 to date, at the pinnacle of governance, we have produced the great Sir, Milton Margai of blessed and historic memory, First Prime Minister of the Independent Sierra Leone, Dr. Sheka P Stevens of blessed and historic memory, First Executive President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. These two prolific gentlemen manifested outstanding leadership in our nation. And as a matter of fact, they are seen as the backbone of our country’s life road independence champions whom among others struggled for the liberation of our people from the hands of colonial rule.

Now to Joseph F Kamara. This man attended the Great Albert Academy at a time when he started his journey to life in a community at the east of Freetown where life was unbearable. Even at that, he had to be a palm oil seller at Bombay Market. Young and energetic, determine to chase his dream by walking up the hill side of the city with hope of becoming a good product of his school and reaching his ambition to be a legal professional. Today, having conquered the struggles of life, both academically and financially, he had rose to the position of becoming the country’s youngest Attorney General and Justice Minister of history.

That notwithstanding, He has declared his intent of becoming the flag bearer of the ruling All People’s Congress party. During the declaration of his intent at the party’s headquarters in Freetown, The people came out in numbers to show how ready they are to support him of not only leading the party, but to be the President of our country. By the percentage of the populace of the APC and the country at large, He’s supposedly the most fittest to be the head of state of the new government after the 2018 elections. On that note, we as academicians from the higher pinnacle of institution and qualification, academical doyen in education, we assured him our support to make him the 3rd successful leader of our nation from the Albert Academy.