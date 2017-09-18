Salone News

JFK and spouse mourn with Honourable Justice Reginald Sidney Fynn

18 September 2017 at 06:47 | 279 views

In spite of his busy schedule, the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph F. Kamara finds time to share the joy as well as grief with his close friends, coworkers and family members.

On Sunday 17th September, 2017 JFK and his beautiful wife, Mrs. Lynette Kamara (photo) attended the funeral service of the mother of Hon. Justice Reginald Sydney Fynn at Warren Church, Freetown.

The service which attracted a battery of legal luminaries sent a message of unity and camaraderie among the legal practitioners.

It also sent a clear message to all mourners that JFK has a very strong constituency in the judiciary. He cuts across all cadre in the justice system and therefore highly respected.

More Salone News

APC-Canada Branch meets in Toronto

APC-Canada Branch meets in Toronto

Comrades of the APC in Canada, The city of Toronto and the rest of Canada are ready to bid us a hearty and populous welcome, as we summon a historic (...)

Salone News | 21 hours ago | 166 views

Paopa members take over SLPP

Paopa members take over SLPP

By Our Correspondent As we predicted in our report on Saturday, the new SLPP executive to lead the party to the 2018 elections is packed with supporters (...)

Salone News | 21 hours ago | 459 views

Comments