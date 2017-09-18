JFK and spouse mourn with Honourable Justice Reginald Sidney Fynn

In spite of his busy schedule, the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph F. Kamara finds time to share the joy as well as grief with his close friends, coworkers and family members.

On Sunday 17th September, 2017 JFK and his beautiful wife, Mrs. Lynette Kamara (photo) attended the funeral service of the mother of Hon. Justice Reginald Sydney Fynn at Warren Church, Freetown.

The service which attracted a battery of legal luminaries sent a message of unity and camaraderie among the legal practitioners.

It also sent a clear message to all mourners that JFK has a very strong constituency in the judiciary. He cuts across all cadre in the justice system and therefore highly respected.