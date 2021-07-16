Reverend Jesse Jackson honoured by French government

By Yusef Jackson, USA

I’m honored to share that my father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., (pictured) has been promoted to the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the highest and most well-known of all French military and civilian honors, by the President of France Emmanuel Macron. My family and I will be traveling to Paris to attend the award ceremony next Monday, July 19, at Élysée Palace.

Created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Legion of Honor has been presented for two centuries to recognize an elite group of people who have served France in outstanding ways. President Macron has graciously bestowed this promotion on my father for his lifetime of work in support of civil rights, equality, and fraternity – values shared by both France and the United States – and for his work over the years on behalf of French citizens, including the 30 hostages he worked to release during the first Gulf War.

We are excited and so proud to accompany him to Paris to receive this incredible honor!