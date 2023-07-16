World News

Jane Birkin has passed on

6 hours ago | 121 views

Jane Birkin passed away today in France where she had been living for decades. She was 76.

Jane was a British-French actress, singer, and fashion icon. She was born on December 14, 1946, in London, England. Birkin gained fame in the 1960s and 1970s for her roles in several acclaimed films, most notably Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Blow-Up" (1966). She also appeared in movies such as "Wonderwall" (1968) and "Don Juan, or If Don Juan Were a Woman" (1973).

However, Jane Birkin is perhaps best known for her musical collaboration with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. They recorded the provocative and controversial song "Je t’aime... moi non plus" in 1969, which became an international hit. The song’s sensual lyrics and Birkin’s breathy vocals caused a stir at the time.

Jane Birkin has had a successful career in both film and music and has remained an influential figure in fashion and style. Her distinctive style, often characterized by her bangs and effortless chic, has made her an enduring icon.

