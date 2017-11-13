James Sanpha Koroma trashes running mate rumour

Public Notice
Dr. James Sanpha Koroma
Over the last two weeks, news has been circulating over the various social media and on Monday, 13th November 2017, one of the Nation’s
newspapers published an article with my photograph on the front
page that discussions and negotiations are in progress on the
possibility of me, James Sanpha Koroma, Retired Governor of the Bank
of Sierra Leone and Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Union Trust
Bank Limited, being considered as running mate to Brigadier Julius
Maada Bio, Flag Bearer for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).
Originally, I had dismissed this assertion as a figment of somebody’s
warped imagination. But as such rumours persist, I want it to be
known by all and sundry that James Sanpha Koroma is not, and has
never been, a politician; I hold no membership card for any political
party and I am not in discussion with any Political Leader or Party with
a view to running for office. I shall continue to serve my country in my
chosen professional career as Economist and Banker.
I would therefore implore all and sundry to desist forthwith from
connecting my name to any political party or organization. I also
request my family, friends, customers and well-wishers to post this
public notice in their respective social media for global circulation.
Signed: J. Sanpha Koroma (Dr.)
Comments