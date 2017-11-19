Jamaican musician Sean Kingston in Vancouver, Canada, November 25

Jamaican musician Sean Kingstion will be playing in Vancouver’s Harbour Events Centre on November 25 in a "Made in Jamaica" concert together with special guest Canadian rapper Peter Jackson.

Kingston first became a household name back in 2007 at the humble age of 17 with his self-titled debut album, which went on to sell more than a million copies worldwide and spawn three back-to-back Top 10 singles including “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There”.

His follow up sophomore album Tomorrow featured smash singles “Fire Burning” and “Face Drop” and was later followed up by his third studio album Back 2 Life, which included the hit single “Beat It” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown.

A true master of sound, Kingston was able to fuse reggae, hip-hop, R&B, and electro to create a melody-soaked pop album. The singer/songwriter blended his newly strengthened vocals with fiercely inventive effects and hard-hitting live instrumentation—a formula that’s yielded his most passionately inspired work to date.