Commentary

By Dr. Yahya Kaloko, USA

IT IS ABOUT BROTHERHOOD, FAMILY, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, IT IS ABOUT LOVE AND HUMANITY.

As human beings, we all have a propensity to be better, and do better. We can acquire all the degrees, Masters, PhDs, you name it. But at the same time lack the basic objectives of education, vis a vis contribution to elevate society through Love, Humanity, and Affection for one another. For the Donald Trumps of this world, it’s about what more is there for me in any undertaking, notwithstanding the human sufferings within families and societies at large.

I am here today to talk on behalf of my younger brother, a Flagbearer hopeful in the APC, and hopefully the next president of our beloved nation, Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh (seen in photo with his spouse). Outside of his legal profession, he is so special to me in politics. But what touches me most in Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh’s political aspirations is his humanity, his ability to be tough but down to earth, very humble.

Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh has done well for himself. In academics he has resounding law degrees, both in Sierra Leone, and here in the United States. He practices and interprets law both in the US and in Sierra Leone. He also has Masters degrees in Development Economics, and Management Information Systems. In the political history of our country, I have not come across any aspiring candidate for president with a combination of such academic credentials and professions, needed in the leading a nation.

Those who have heard him talk for example on the economic and legal issues besieging our nation will attest to his mastery of the problems, and more importantly proffering solutions. His articulation of these issues even surpasses some who have headed economic and legal institutions for decades. He is very courageous in his convictions, and very daring to tread in areas the feint-hearted feel sacred ground. His daring nature is not based on malice but objectivity and successful outcomes.

But for me personally, it’s not only the above attributes that have built the chemistry between us as brothers and professionals. The overriding affinity is his human disposition to help others in need in every sphere of life. In his law practice, I have seen different nationalities, Africans, Asians, Spanish, etc. and from all walks of life walking into his law office without many protocols asking for help. In many instances, Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh accommodates them without asking for a penny upfront as a prerequisite to offer his services. Therefore, many refer to him as the “Poor Man’s Lawyer/Friend”.

In many circles here in the US, Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh has provided tremendous help to people with very difficult individual or family circumstances, for example home ownership, legal representation in criminal and immigration problems, without asking for a dime. He did something similar while practicing law in Sierra Leone.

I remember a vivid situation a couple of years ago, when a Spanish national walked into his office sobbing. He had an exhausting immigration problem and needed legal assistance but had no money. Unlike what other lawyers do, Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh calmed the guy, helped him resolve the issues without taking a dime. The guy brought his family to Lawyer Kalokoh’s home to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. In the process he noticed a part of Lawyer Kalokoh’s residence that needed remodeling. The Spanish guy, a construction worker, out of gratitude volunteered and remodeled a sunroom for free.

In life, positions, titles, social stratus may not mean much, when they lack the basics of Love and Humanity. Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh’s values on politics and social justice are geared towards declouding the clear contours of fresh thinking in the politics of our nation. His values aim at overcoming the batshitness of logic, declouding the pathways to socio-political and economic emancipation. The batshitness of logic has a tendency for a nation to continue focusing on negative action at the expense of positive action needed to solve societal problems. A nation like Sierra Leone has in abundance what it takes to be great. But the batshtness in thoughts removes the ability of politicians to show Humanity and Love for their people.

The aspirations of a nation can be about strengthening nationhood, enlightening consciousness for patriotism, family, and brotherhood/sisterhood. But the absence of Love and Humanity for one another renders the framework inept and epitomizes the batshitness of logic.

As Lawyer Abu Bakarr Kalokoh launches his unique campaign for Flagbearer in the APC, across Sierra Leone, his theme is about a One Family Sierra Leone in which Love and Humanity takes center stage in whatever we do. Notwithstanding the regional dispositions of the country, the individual and personal ambitions, we are One Family, and we must all strive not only to espouse oneness, but practically to fight for anything that can make our nation and families greater than they are. We must all strive towards embracing the Biblical and Islamic tenets about each of us being our nation’s keeper, our brother/sister’s, and our neighbor’s keeper. This can be achieved through Love and Humanity for all.

The LOVE AND HUMANITY Campaign kicks off in Masiaka Town on Jan 7, 2023; Jan 8, 2023 in Port Loko City. The timeline for Makeni City and other venues will be announced later.

REMEMBER, LOVE AND HUMANITY CONQUER EVERY STRUGGLE

The writer, Dr. Yahya Kalokoh