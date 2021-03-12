Isha brings honour to Sierra Leone

The president of the Sierra Leone Football Association Isha Johansen (photo) has today been elected as FIFA International Council representative for Africa..

Hate her or like her, Isha has forever stamped her name on the history of football (soccer) in Sierra Leone and the African continent.i

Her enemies and friends alike seem to be congratulating her en masse on social media as the news thundered across the world. A fitting gift to the just celebrated International Women’s Day as she is the first Sierra Leonean and African woman to rise to that position in FIFA.

Congratulations Isha.

Patriotic Vanguard Management