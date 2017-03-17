Iron Lady in Atlanta for APC-USA inuaguration

PV Staff

Sierra Leone’s Political and Public Affairs Minister Nanette Thomas has arrived in Atlanta, USA, to grace the APC-USA inauguration as one of the the invited distinguished patrons.

She was warmly welcomed in Atlanta yesterday by APC-USA chairman Unisa Kanu and other APC stalwarts in Georgia, USA.

Nanette, a household name in APC circles in the whole of Texas in particular, and the USA in general, returned home a couple of years ago and then appointed second in command at the ABC (Attitudinal and Behavioural Change) office set up by the government of Sierra Leone.

She was later appointed Minister of Political and Public Affairs by President Ernest Koroma.

A vibrant and suave orator, Nanette, fondly known as Iron Lady by APC supporters in North America and Sierra Leone, is also a very skillful writer but what has endeared her to many APC enthusiasts is her ability to interact and feel at home with Sierra Leoneans from all parts of the country, the young and the old, the highly educated and the less educated, the rich and the poor. To summarize, a woman of the people and the quintessential grassroots politician with a kind heart who has helped many people in her political journey.

There are rumours, yet unconfirmed, that Nanette will, after the USA event, later fly into Edmonton, Canada, to be present at the inauguration of the APC-Canada Women’s Wing scheduled for Saturday March 25, 2017.

Photo: Nanette Thomas (centre) flanked by APC-USA chairman Unisa Kanu (right) and another APC stalwart at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport in Georgia, USA.