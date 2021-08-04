Introducing Sierra Agri Foods

By Augustine Sensie Bangura, Chief Executive Officer, Sierra Agri Foods

Hello Dear Friends around the Globe,

On behalf of all of us at Sierra Agri Foods (SAF) we are excited to share amazing news with you. Check this out, Yours Truly was among fifty winners in the United Nations Best Small Business competition.

Nearly 2,000 businesses applied from 135 countries. The 50 winners represent 42 countries around the World.

Proudly, Sierra Leone was among these select countries, with SAF being highlighted as a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) making strong progress in lifting communities out of poverty. SAF achieves this by creating equitable economic opportunities for rural financially challenged people.

It is a great honour, being announced as one of the World’s change makers in the global food systems during yesterday’s United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit, in Rome, Italy.

It’s very rewarding to be recognized for our hard work and for our sound plan of action.

SAF’s business execution is actualizing my vision for an inclusive equality-based Africa, committed to leveraging the tremendous sustainable opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Our journey is just getting started. We commit to continue to do our parts in uplifting all interested people out of poverty while feeding them nutritious food along the way.

The cash prize of this award is dedicated to provide capacity building support for smallholder farmers. Smallholder farmers are the main food producers of the World. Collectively producing up to 60% of the global food consumption.

It’s time to build upon and strengthen their capacity so as to enhance increased agricultural production and productivity.

SAF is working every day to enable these farmers and their extended families to obtain successful and sustainable commercial agricultural enterprises for wealth creation and nutritious food production.

This award is a fabulous win for the youth, women, for Sierra Leone and others who may like to implement our approach.

Many thanks to all the wonderful people who have contributed selflessly on our journey. We ARE MAKING SOLID PROGRESS with your help. Thank you, from our entire team and those you are helping to positively affect:

Francis Stevens George , Jerry Stangohr , Dr. Henry Yamba Kamara , Lovell Bai Bangura , Hamid Gbawuru Marah, RAPHAEL MARRAH , Timothy Musa Kabba, benjamin sesay, Ing Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy and the many others whose mentorship, financial and moral support has kept me going.

Truly Yours,

Augustine Sensie Bangura.

CEO, Sierra Agri Foods.

UN Food Systems Hero