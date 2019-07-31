Introducing Ridolfi Shirts of Toronto, Canada

About Us

Ridolfi is a family tradition with three generations of manufacturing the finest dress shirts for men since 1949. Our quality and complex classic construction delivers a world class product to the discerning consumer.

Services

Weddings

Getting married is one of life’s most precious milestones. At Ridolfi we specialize in providing the groom with the finest selection of made to measure & off the rack suits for their wedding day.

Made To Measure Shirts

One size does not always fit all, upgrade your wardrobe with your fully customized style and fit of a made to measure shirt. At Ridolfi we provide the ultimate measure, cut & sew made to measure shirts at our Toronto location.

Off The Rack Suits

Alterations

Off the rack shirts & suits can fit perfect in all the right places, but sometimes alterations are needed to achieve total garment satisfaction. At Ridolfi we provide professional alterations for all our off the rack shirts and suits.

Monogramming

Add your own distinctive, finishing touches to garments with personalized monogrammed details.

Production Shirts

Build your own production shirt line with Canada’s shirtmaker since 1949. At Ridolfi we provide the knowledge, tools and experience to manufacture the ultimate product line up for your store.

Contact Us

Address

Ridolfi Shirts

#19 – 2901 Steeles Ave.W

Toronto, ON M3J 3A5

Store Hours

Mon-Fri 8:00am – 4:30pm

Saturday 10:00am – 3:00pm

Sunday CLOSED

For more information please visit: https://www.ridolfishirts.ca/