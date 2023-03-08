By Kade Camara, Conakry, Guinea

As we celebrate International Women’s Rights Day, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the incredible achievements and progress women have made in various fields around the world. As Managing Director (of the Guinean Tourist Board), I have been fortunate to witness the power of women and what we can achieve when we work together.

I would like to encourage each of you to keep moving forward and breaking down barriers. Whether you are a business leader, CEO, executive or employee, your contribution is valuable and your voice counts.

Remember that being a woman is not a limitation, it is a strength. It means we have the ability to lead with empathy, compassion and intelligence. We can make difficult decisions while remaining sensitive to the needs of those around us.

So let’s continue to support each other, lift each other up and inspire each other to reach our full potential. Let us continue to break the glass ceiling and create opportunities for future generations of women.

Happy International Women’s Rights Day!