Information Ministry/NATCOM engage stakeholders on proposed National Electronics Communications Bill 2020

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Ministry of Information and Communications in partnership with the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) is presently engaging stakeholders in the Telecoms sector on the proposed National Electronics Communications Bill 2020 at the J&E Resort in Bo.

In attendance are Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Civil Society Organisations and a host of other personalities in the sector.

According to the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, the objective of the stakeholders validation workshop on the draft Electronics Communications Bill is to build a consensus for the development of predictable legal and regulatory framework for the ICT/Telecoms Sector.

More details to be shared later.