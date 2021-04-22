Salone News

In Memoriam: Mamud Sesay

In Memoriam

33rd Anniversary of a dearly loved brother, Mamud Sesay, who died in London, England, 25th April 1988

My dear brother, it has been 33 years since your passing, and there is not a single day that goes by without thinking of you. The love, dedication, justice and understanding you gave to your sisters and brothers are truly missed.

On behalf of the Mamud Sesay family, at home and abroad.
Felix Sesay, USA
Alim Sesay, African Union, Ethiopia
Bangali Sesay, Sierra Leone
Tejan Sesay (SGT), US ARMY, USA.

