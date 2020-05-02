Salone News

In Memoriam: Mamud Sesay

2 May 2020 at 07:25 | 2542 views

In Memoriam
31st Anniversary of a dearly loved brother,Mamud Sesay, who died in London, England, 25TH April, 1988.

My dear brother, it has been 32 years since your passing, and there is not a single day that goes by without thinking of you. The love, dedication, justice and understanding you gave to your sisters and brothers are truly missed.

On behalf of the Mamud Sesay family, at home and abroad:

Felix Sesay, USA
Alim Sesay, AU, Ethiopia
Bangali Sesay, Sierra Leone
Tejan Sesay (Sgt), US Army, USA.

More Salone News

Shocking News: Agnes Dugba Macauley

Good evening family, With a broken heart I have to inform the membership that one of our greatest pillars, the Deputy High Commissioner Agnes Dugba (...)

Salone News | 8 minutes ago | 0 views

In Memoriam: Mamud Sesay

In Memoriam 31st Anniversary of a dearly loved brother,Mamud Sesay, who died in London, England, 25TH April, 1988. My dear brother, it has been 32 (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 2542 views

On the APC press release

Opinion By Abdulai Braima Following the recent violent disturbances at Pademba Road Prisons, the APC has come out with a “Press Release” that is not (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 906 views

Comments