Geneva: Ambassador Gberie meets with Ambassador Schaer, others

In Geneva recently, Ambassador Lansana Gberie of Sierra Leone paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Beatrice Schaer, Head of Protocol, FDFA, to express his gratitude to Switzerland for its support in various fields of cooperation, and exchanged views on how to strengthen bilateral relationship between the two nations

In another engagement, the ambassador also met with officials at State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland.

Discussions focused on the prospects for the two countries’ economic cooperation, highlighted steps taken by Sierra Leone to reform institutions and diversify the economy to create investment opportunities.