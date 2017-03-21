Commentary

Shared by Honourable Nanette Thomas, Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Republic of Sierra Leone.

The blame for what Sierra Leone has become falls on you and me. Not H E Ernest Bai Koroma , not Tejan Kabbah, not Momoh , not Stevens , Sir Milton Margai not Albert Margai definitely not Strasser , Maada Bio and Johnny Paul.

Our wickedness stinks to the heavens as we go about our daily lives, pulling down everyone and everything to become rich.

We import substandard products, fake drugs and expired baby food unfit for human consumption and we have the nerve to complain about leadership?

We even steal from widows, orphans, and refugees. We take their food and sell it for profit.

No conscience. Nothing is sacred. No one is spared. We build substandard roads, schools, houses, hospitals, all for profit at the expense of human life;an invaluable item which all our profit and contract sum cannot buy.

One would think this behavior is reserved for urchins but it would surprise you that this is the character of many decent looking people who appear to be normal but are not any better than Boko Haram members. They are church members, Muslims, husbands, wives and sadly, youths.

We pervert justice and pretend we don’t know right from wrong just to serve our selfish interests.

Slave traders pale in comparison to what we do to ourselves. We are wickedness personified. So much hatred flows in our blood and we transfer it to our children. It’s evident in what we say and do. We hate each other!

We have fasting and prayer sessions all year long, night vigils and deliverance when the actual problem is us. We simply cannot learn to love others . It’s me, me, me!

That’s all that ever matters. It’s sickening. Anyone who can’t love has no business in politics, Government and in Sierra Leone. Until we understand this, we will continue on this path of destruction.

I can Change, You can Change, They can Change and We can change by Sharing and Spreading this message....

God is watching us all.