Sierra Leone: Anti-Corruption Commissioner receives major award

By Francis Ben Kaifala, ACC Commissioner, Sierra Leone

I am pleased to be named by the Secretary of State of the United States of America an inaugural "INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION CHAMPION" Honouree, in recognition of my “outstanding commitment to the prevention, exposure, and combating of corruption as Commissioner of Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission”. This honour bestowed upon me, as a former Fulbright Scholar is perhaps my most treasured in my multiple award winning journey and career.

Most remarkable is that the award recognizes my fairness in fighting corruption by holding the past government officials accountable while also taking robust action to address corruption in the current government that appointed me and equally holding them accountable.

I am deeply humbled and thank the Government and people of Sierra Leone, especially President Bio, for the confidence reposed on me to lead the country’s anti-corruption efforts. This award is dedicated to the staff of the ACC and the people of Sierra Leone.

I keep riding on the shoulders of God; there will be no retreat and no surrender!