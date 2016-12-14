Mallam Osman Sankoh’s Hybrid Eyes

By Mallam O, Sierra Leone Writers Series.

A pupil reading my book, Hybrid Eyes, at an entrance interview at Leone International Academy, Juba Hill, Freetown.

A good feeling that some schools in Sierra Leone have started promoting books written by us Sierra Leoneans.

Good to see my book being read but I would be more thrilled to see the dozens of other book I publish, even better ones, entering the school system in Salone.

Who said Sierra Leoneans weren’t capable writers? Please open that person’s eyes and show him or her Sierra Leone Writers Series ( SLWS) !

www.sl-writers-series.org