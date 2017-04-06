Honourable Nanette Thomas writes Honourable Bai Mahmoud Bangura

31st March, 2017

Hon. Bai Mahmoud Bangura

Minister of Youth Affairs/President APC Youth League

Freetown

Dear Colleague,

LETTER OF APPRECIATION FOR YOUR DEMONSTRATED LEADERSHIP OF THE APC YOUTH LEAGUE AND SUCCESSFUL HOLDING OF THE APC YOUTH CONFERENCE

I am enthused by your administrative leadership and dexterity in the management of the APC Youth League as demonstrated in your successful holding of the recently concluded APC Youth Conference held at Bai Bureh Hall in Port Loko.

I followed through the event from Canada where I was guest speaker in the “Women in Leadership Summit” held in Atlanta Georgia in the USA and in Edmonton Canada. I was indeed inspired by the remarkable organization of the conference, and particularly about your report of the strides the League has made under your astute leadership to bring more members to the League and the Party. I was equally impressed and appreciative by your accolade and expression of appreciation by the League for the enormous strides H.E. the President has made in promoting the youths into holding political leadership positions and in general administration of the country. I was glad and supportive of the resolution the League took to recommend that H.E. the President continue to maintain the mantle as Chairman and Leader of the APC Party so as to ensure that his legacy is maintained even after retiring from state power. I highly commend the League and your leadership for that bold decision which, only a forward looking and determined body can take.

In a similar ceremony, as guest speaker in the ceremony of the Launching of APC Women’s’ Wing in Canada, I to extoled and informed our diaspora compatriots about the successful strides H.E. the President has made in the promotion of women in political and administrative leadership positions across government MDAs and in the promulgation of laws to protect the rights of women in society.

I would encourage you not to relent in your determination to promote the ideals of the Party and the transformative agenda of our Leader and Chairman, H.E. President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Once again accept my appreciation for the very successful Conference the Youth League organized, and for the remarkable leadership you displayed in the entire proceedings.

Sincerely,

Nanette Thomas

Minister of Political and Public Affairs

