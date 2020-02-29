Hon Sidi Tunis becomes ECOWAS Speaker March 9

By Abdul Malik Bangura, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis (photo), the Leader of Government Business representing the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in the Sierra Leone House of Parliament is going to be elected and would be sworn in as Speaker of the regional Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament on Monday 9th March 2020, at the Republic of Niger capital, Niamey.

A confirmed report from the Sierra Leone House of Parliament says that a high-powered delegation from the house is due to leave on Saturday 7th March 2020 for the Sahel state of Republic of Niger and is to be led by the Honourable Speaker of the Sierra Leone House of Parliament, Hon. Abass Chernor Bundu.

The fifteen (15) man delegation from the Sierra Leone House of Parliament will comprises twelve (12) Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as three (3) supporting staff who are all due to go in full support and solidarity for the candidacy of Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis.

Meanwhile, it could be recalled that last year, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio had in a televised video message to Members of the ECOWAS Parliament which was played at the Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Monrovia, Republic of Liberia endorsed and weigh in absolute support for the Leader of Government Business of Sierra Leone House of Parliament to serve as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis, a native from the provinces also doubles as SLPP MP for Constituency 101 in the Southern Provincial district of Pujehun.

Whilst endorsing Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis, President Bio said "I have known him for several years and he served in several leadership positions in this country," adding that "I know his wealth of knowledge he will bring to the table to make ECOWAS Parliament a better institution than it is currently."

President Bio further added that "I endorse him as my candidate and I am appealing to all of us to support him and you will not regret it."

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the candidature of Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis as Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament has also received complete approval and endorsements from several major ECOWAS countries including Nigeria, Senegal , Ghana, Liberia, Còte d’ivoire, Gambia, Cape Verde and others.

Sierra Leone has never occupied the position of ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, since its establishment in 1975.

Hon. Tunis is expected to take the mantle of leadership and he will serve till 2024, when Togo will be in line to succeed Sierra Leone. The position is rotational in alphabetical manner. The current holder is from Senegal, this means that Sierra Leone is next in line to take up the position.

Meanwhile, as part of his functions as Speaker, Hon Tunis will direct the business of the Parliament and its organs. He will also preside over meetings and conduct debates in accordance with the provisions of the Rules of Procedure.

The delegation that is set to leave Sierra Leone on March 7th 2020 will comprises Members of Parliament and staff of the House.