Hon. KKY remains focused on his Salon Fos mantra

On Tuesday February 7, 2023, the Hon Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (pictured) commended the government for the Lungi airport project.

He also asked the Minister of Transport and Aviation to explain why airline tickets to Sierra Leone are more expansive compared to her neighbours in the region.

In a second intervention, Hon KKY supported the submission of another MP, that the minister should also explain the legal basis for the new $25 dollar airport tax, because only parliament has the authority to levy new taxes.

A week ago, in another debate on foreign policy, the Hon KKY also provided an excellent exposé on interregional trade. As the independent journalist Melvin Kamara recently said, KKY remains the quintessential "Centrist Politician" throughout his five years