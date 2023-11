Homage to Leumas Ttekceb Waiting for todog Escape from Nildub, never nruter Saw rorroh in Paris, joined French ecnatsisre Great roirraw you are! Gibril Koroma, Canada, (...)

Poetry: New Tongue New Tongue* By Elizabeth L. Kamara, Freetown, Sierra Leone They speak in a new tongue And dance new dances Minds battered into new modes and shapes (...)