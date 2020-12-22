Chief Minister’s Diary
Office of the Chief Minister
State House, Tower Hill
Freetown December 2020
Highlights on the work of the Office of Chief Minister - 2020
In 2020, the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) led by Professor David John
Francis (photo) continued its strategic role and relevance in the New Direction
Government led by President Julius Maada Bio. As 2020 gets to a close, the
OCM has taken a deep retrospection of its contribution to the New Direction
Government of President Bio. In 2020, the Office of the Chief Minister scored
tangible milestones summarized below:
1. The Government of Sierra Leone 3rd Cabinet Retreat: This was the first event
organized by the OCM in 2020. In this Retreat, His Excellency, President,
Brigadier (Rtd) Dr. Julius Maada Bio urged Ministers and other public
servants to focus on service delivery in the interest of the people of Sierra
Leone. This was backed by his more “Yellow Cards” for underperforming
Ministers. The theme of the retreat was “Consolidating the Foundation for
Service Delivery.’’ The Retreat reviewed the New Direction Government’s
progress on the implementation of its 8 priorities on the economy, Free
Quality Education, Energy, Health, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining;
2. Performance Management and Service Delivery of Ministers: This strikes at
the heart of good governance in a modern democratic dispensation.
Every year, Cabinet Ministers sign Performance Contracts with His
Excellency, the President. The Contract in part states milestones to be
achieved by a particular ministry based on the Medium-Term National
Development Framework and the Manifesto Commitments. In 2020, the
OCM successfully conducted the performance of Ministers and their score
cards submitted to His Excellency, the President for his gracious
consideration. The performance of Ministers and their Ministries are based
on the Performance Tracking Tables. These are variables which guides the
assessment of Ministers and their Ministries.
The OCM has created a Dash-board wherein the President can view the
performance scores and ratings. This is a novelty introduced for effective
governance and service delivery.
3. Mid-term Review on the performance of the New Direction Government:
on the 9th October, 2020 His Excellency, President, Brigadier (Rtd.) Dr. Julius
Maada Bio instructed the Office of the Chief Minister to lead and conduct
a mid-term evaluation of the New Direction Government. This event was
the first of its kind wherein a sitting government had the audacity to self-evaluate its performance. The event provided the opportunity for Ministers
to discuss their successes, challenges and weaknesses.
The Chief Minister presented the 38 Manifesto Commitments of the New
Direction Government. Out these commitments, the Chief Minister
presented 34 of the Manifesto Commitments delivered so far almost mid
way in the administration of the administration of President Bio.
4. Institution build and the consolidation of peace and governance
a. Re-engagement with the Constitutional Review process: The New
Direction Government through the Office of the Chief Minister
recommenced engagements on the Constitutional Review process.
Plans on this activity are far underway.
b. National Disaster Management Agency: The Office of the Chief Minister
led in the establishment of this important Agency. In the launch of the
Agency, the President lauded the effort of the Chief Minister in the
establishment and operationalization of the Agency which will now
lead on all disaster issues nationwide;
c. Independent Commission on Peace & National Cohesion (ICPNC): The
President made a Manifesto commitment to address the cleavages
that undermined the cohesiveness, peace and unity of Sierra Leone
since independence. In this regard, His Excellency the President tasked
the Chief Minister to lead on the establishment of a permanent
infrastructure for peace to deal with national cohesion, diversity
management, peace and tranquility in Sierra Leone. The ICPNC Bill
received across party and parliamentary approval in Parliament in
December, 2020. The ICPNC will become operational after Presidential
Assent in the new year.
d. National Reforestation and Timber Governance Agency: The Office of
the Chief Minister led in preparation of the Policy and Bill for the
establishment of the National Reforestation and Timber Governance
Agency. When turned into law, the Agency will have the Statutory
Mandate to regulate Timber Resources, improve revenue generation
management and Governance, scale-out reforestation, and invest in
sustainable utilisation of forest resources in Sierra Leone. It is hoped that
the Bill will be passed into law in 2021.
5. Establishment and operationalization of the Human Capital Development
Secretariat: Human Capital Development is a key flagship programme of
His Excellency, the President. In this regard, the Office of the Chief Minister
led in the full-scale operationalization of the HCD. The HCD operates on 3
key portfolios: Education, Health and Agriculture. President Bio’s HCD
initiative is now a model for implementation within the Economic
Community for West African States (ECOWAS).
6. Inter-Ministerial/Agency on the Road Sector: His Excellency the President
mandated the Chief Minister to lead on the Inter-Ministerial Agency on the
Road Sector. All Ministries and Agencies with bearings on the road sector
prioritized roads and bridges that either required construction,
rehabilitation or improvement. The Plan of Action developed by the interministerial agency guided the Ministry of Finance in the allocation of
resources in the last Budget speech to the House of Parliament;
7. Inter-Agency Coordination on Lands and Water Catchment Areas along
the Western Area Peninsula. The President directed the Chief Minister to
lead on this intervention. Deforestation of water catchment areas along
the Western Area poses environmental and security threats. Key outcomes
of the inter-Agency meetings are:
a. Demarcation of green-belt zones along the foothills of the Western
Area Peninsula;
b. Additional recruitment of Forest Guards to protect the forest reserves;
c. Joint deployment of Police and Military Personnel to patrol the western
Area Peninsula;
d. Protection of the Guma Valley Water Dam;
Best wishes for a Happy Christmas and prosperous 2021
The year 2020 had its challenges. In spite of these,
the Office of the Chief Minister rose up to the
occasion with determination and fortitude to
deliver on the Ministerial and Presidential
Mandates.
The Chief Minister wish to extend a happy
Christmas and prosperous 2021 to all the
Presidential Advisers, Staff and all those who in
diverse ways, contributed to the successful work
of the OCM
