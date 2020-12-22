Chief Minister’s Diary

Office of the Chief Minister

State House, Tower Hill

Freetown December 2020

Highlights on the work of the Office of Chief Minister - 2020

In 2020, the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) led by Professor David John

Francis (photo) continued its strategic role and relevance in the New Direction

Government led by President Julius Maada Bio. As 2020 gets to a close, the

OCM has taken a deep retrospection of its contribution to the New Direction

Government of President Bio. In 2020, the Office of the Chief Minister scored

tangible milestones summarized below:

1. The Government of Sierra Leone 3rd Cabinet Retreat: This was the first event

organized by the OCM in 2020. In this Retreat, His Excellency, President,

Brigadier (Rtd) Dr. Julius Maada Bio urged Ministers and other public

servants to focus on service delivery in the interest of the people of Sierra

Leone. This was backed by his more “Yellow Cards” for underperforming

Ministers. The theme of the retreat was “Consolidating the Foundation for

Service Delivery.’’ The Retreat reviewed the New Direction Government’s

progress on the implementation of its 8 priorities on the economy, Free

Quality Education, Energy, Health, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining;

2. Performance Management and Service Delivery of Ministers: This strikes at

the heart of good governance in a modern democratic dispensation.

Every year, Cabinet Ministers sign Performance Contracts with His

Excellency, the President. The Contract in part states milestones to be

achieved by a particular ministry based on the Medium-Term National

Development Framework and the Manifesto Commitments. In 2020, the

OCM successfully conducted the performance of Ministers and their score

cards submitted to His Excellency, the President for his gracious

consideration. The performance of Ministers and their Ministries are based

on the Performance Tracking Tables. These are variables which guides the

assessment of Ministers and their Ministries.

The OCM has created a Dash-board wherein the President can view the

performance scores and ratings. This is a novelty introduced for effective

governance and service delivery.

3. Mid-term Review on the performance of the New Direction Government:

on the 9th October, 2020 His Excellency, President, Brigadier (Rtd.) Dr. Julius

Maada Bio instructed the Office of the Chief Minister to lead and conduct

a mid-term evaluation of the New Direction Government. This event was

the first of its kind wherein a sitting government had the audacity to self-evaluate its performance. The event provided the opportunity for Ministers

to discuss their successes, challenges and weaknesses.

The Chief Minister presented the 38 Manifesto Commitments of the New

Direction Government. Out these commitments, the Chief Minister

presented 34 of the Manifesto Commitments delivered so far almost mid

way in the administration of the administration of President Bio.

4. Institution build and the consolidation of peace and governance

a. Re-engagement with the Constitutional Review process: The New

Direction Government through the Office of the Chief Minister

recommenced engagements on the Constitutional Review process.

Plans on this activity are far underway.

b. National Disaster Management Agency: The Office of the Chief Minister

led in the establishment of this important Agency. In the launch of the

Agency, the President lauded the effort of the Chief Minister in the

establishment and operationalization of the Agency which will now

lead on all disaster issues nationwide;

c. Independent Commission on Peace & National Cohesion (ICPNC): The

President made a Manifesto commitment to address the cleavages

that undermined the cohesiveness, peace and unity of Sierra Leone

since independence. In this regard, His Excellency the President tasked

the Chief Minister to lead on the establishment of a permanent

infrastructure for peace to deal with national cohesion, diversity

management, peace and tranquility in Sierra Leone. The ICPNC Bill

received across party and parliamentary approval in Parliament in

December, 2020. The ICPNC will become operational after Presidential

Assent in the new year.

d. National Reforestation and Timber Governance Agency: The Office of

the Chief Minister led in preparation of the Policy and Bill for the

establishment of the National Reforestation and Timber Governance

Agency. When turned into law, the Agency will have the Statutory

Mandate to regulate Timber Resources, improve revenue generation

management and Governance, scale-out reforestation, and invest in

sustainable utilisation of forest resources in Sierra Leone. It is hoped that

the Bill will be passed into law in 2021.

5. Establishment and operationalization of the Human Capital Development

Secretariat: Human Capital Development is a key flagship programme of

His Excellency, the President. In this regard, the Office of the Chief Minister

led in the full-scale operationalization of the HCD. The HCD operates on 3

key portfolios: Education, Health and Agriculture. President Bio’s HCD

initiative is now a model for implementation within the Economic

Community for West African States (ECOWAS).

6. Inter-Ministerial/Agency on the Road Sector: His Excellency the President

mandated the Chief Minister to lead on the Inter-Ministerial Agency on the

Road Sector. All Ministries and Agencies with bearings on the road sector

prioritized roads and bridges that either required construction,

rehabilitation or improvement. The Plan of Action developed by the interministerial agency guided the Ministry of Finance in the allocation of

resources in the last Budget speech to the House of Parliament;

7. Inter-Agency Coordination on Lands and Water Catchment Areas along

the Western Area Peninsula. The President directed the Chief Minister to

lead on this intervention. Deforestation of water catchment areas along

the Western Area poses environmental and security threats. Key outcomes

of the inter-Agency meetings are:

a. Demarcation of green-belt zones along the foothills of the Western

Area Peninsula;

b. Additional recruitment of Forest Guards to protect the forest reserves;

c. Joint deployment of Police and Military Personnel to patrol the western

Area Peninsula;

d. Protection of the Guma Valley Water Dam;

Best wishes for a Happy Christmas and prosperous 2021

The year 2020 had its challenges. In spite of these,

the Office of the Chief Minister rose up to the

occasion with determination and fortitude to

deliver on the Ministerial and Presidential

Mandates.

The Chief Minister wish to extend a happy

Christmas and prosperous 2021 to all the

Presidential Advisers, Staff and all those who in

diverse ways, contributed to the successful work

of the OCM