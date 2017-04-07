High-powered delegation from APC-Canada to leave for Freetown soon

Comrades of the APC in Canada, Friends, Supporters and Well-wishers,

We would like to inform you that the Chairman of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Sean Samura (pictured) will be leading a high powered delegation from Canada to Sierra Leone to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise conducted by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The Chairman will be accompanied by the Vice Chairman I of the APC Canada Branch. Also in the delegation is the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch, the Director of International Affairs and the Chairman of the APC Canada Branch Advisory Council.

This delegation will be joined in Freetown by other Chapter Executives. We look forward to brief the national leadership of our party including the office of the National Secretary General on a range of issues pertaining to our progress and our future endeavors in Canada.

Also, the delegation will be consulting on potential avenues that the APC Canada Branch may explore in contributing towards the consolidation of His Excellency the President’s development agenda for our country. We will visit many parts of the country in a bid to help communicate to our members and other Sierra Leoneans in Canada the transformation that is taking place under the current leadership in Sierra Leone.

Details of the departure and arrival of the APC-Canada high powered delegation will be communicated in the coming days. Thank you.

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General of APC Canada Branch.