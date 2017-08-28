Africa-Canada

Happy wedding anniversary APC-Canada Women’s leader

28 August 2017 at 20:37 | 179 views

By Jibril Koroma, Winnipeg, Canada.

Searching for a spark at the start of a relationship is like trying to build a fire without a flint to start. It should be ignited, nourished and maintained. When we have that person that we can share our love, it’s like you found your other half.

As your wedding anniversary passes, your unconditional love and faith become strong on each other. .

Here’s wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to the gorgeous couple. Mrs Aminata Kanu, Women’s Leader APC-Canada Branch (photo) reminds me of Hollywood movie stars.

May you continue to look great together for many more years to come. Mr & Mrs Kanu. Congratulations.

Thanks,
Jibril Koroma,
APC-Canada Branch forum admin.

More Africa-Canada

Thunder Bay Damascus Donair

Thunder Bay Damascus Donair

By Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, Canada. Zaher and his family are an inspiration! They are a family of Syrian refugees sponsored by the Redwood (...)

Africa-Canada | 2 days ago | 252 views

APC-Canada inauguration September 30

APC-Canada inauguration September 30

Hotel Information for Delegates to the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration Ceremony The Planning Committee of the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration has consulted (...)

Africa-Canada | 2 days ago | 231 views

Comments