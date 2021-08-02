Canada News

Happy Emancipation Day!

31 minutes ago | 0 views

By Professor Afua Cooper, Canada

Happy Emancipation Day. We honour our great ancestors for their fight for our liberty. We continue the struggle. Now the discussion is about reparations. Britain compensated the slaveowners for the loss of their ’property’ but the ’property’ received not one cent after slaving for the Crown and Europeans as a whole. See some of the folks who profited off Black bodies: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/lbs/

Big up to the Jamaican women 100 meters athletes who did the 1,2,3, sweep. Thompson-Herah has entered history with her record-breaking gold medal winning performance. The descendants of the enslaved have won!

More Canada News

Statement by PM on Emancipation Day

Statement by the Prime Minister on Emancipation Day August 1, 2021 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following (...)

Canada News | 1 second ago | 36 views

Happy Emancipation Day!

By Professor Afua Cooper, Canada Happy Emancipation Day. We honour our great ancestors for their fight for our liberty. We continue the struggle. Now (...)

Canada News | 31 minutes ago | 0 views

Interview with Ichor Chief Executive Officer

Patriotic Vanguard Editor/Publisher Gibril Koroma recently interviewed Mike Kuzmickas (photo), Chief Executive Officer of Ichor Blood Services, a Canadian (...)

Canada News | 1 hour ago | 70 views

Comments