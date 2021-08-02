By Professor Afua Cooper, Canada

Happy Emancipation Day. We honour our great ancestors for their fight for our liberty. We continue the struggle. Now the discussion is about reparations. Britain compensated the slaveowners for the loss of their ’property’ but the ’property’ received not one cent after slaving for the Crown and Europeans as a whole. See some of the folks who profited off Black bodies: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/lbs/

Big up to the Jamaican women 100 meters athletes who did the 1,2,3, sweep. Thompson-Herah has entered history with her record-breaking gold medal winning performance. The descendants of the enslaved have won!