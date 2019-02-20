Geneva: Ambassador Gberie meets with WHO official

By Gibril Koroma

Sierra Leone’s ambassador to Switzerland, Dr. Lansana Gberie (left in photo) recently met a leading World Health Organization official in Geneva. Here is what the ambassador said:

"Had an excellent conversation with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization in his office on support for emergency preparedness efforts etc"

And here what the WHO official said about the meeting:

"Great meeting with Dr. Lansana Gberie, the Ambassador of SierraLeone. Thank you for a very productive discussion on emergency preparedness and reaching universal health coverage in Sierra Leone. Together for a healthier Africa and a healthier world!"