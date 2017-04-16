Givers and takers

By Ahmed Nasralla (Di Monk), Guest Writer, Freetown.

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who give and those who receive.

Yet those who receive are apparently in the majority nowadays, as there are more poor people in the world than rich people and their hands are constantly stretched out to receive.

But you don’t have to be rich to be able to give unto others. Giving is a very good virtue.

When you share even the little you have to make another person smile and happy, the blessing comes in abundance.

Those who give with the anticipation to receive much much more than they have given are not actually givers.

Those who give with all their heart and EXPECT NOTHING IN RETURN are the real givers and the Lord says they’ll NEVER LACK in every aspect of their lives.

Let’s pray that God teaches us the virtue of giving with all our heart.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name we pray.