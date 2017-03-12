Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

Sixty years ago, on March 6, 1957, Ghana gained independence from Britain after more than a century of colonial rule and Ghanaians in Metro Vancouver are marking the anniversary with a Gala at the Executive Plaza, 405 North Road, Coquitlam, BC.

Dubbed Ghana@60 in Vancouver, the Gala will afford Ghanaians in Metro Vancouver the opportunity to reflect and celebrate the anniversary and to share the West African country’s story with Vancouverites and Canadians, said Dr. Charles Quist-Adade, president of the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of British Columbia (GCABC).

“Sixty years in the life of Ghana been quite eventful, full of twists and turns. It’s six decades packed with monumental achievements and colossal failures,

But it is also a story of dodged determination and hope” said Dr. Quist-Adade.

Special Guest of Honour: Linda Reimer, MLA for Anmore-Belcarra-Port Moody-Coquitlam,. Hon. Reimer will represent Premier Christy Clarke at the Gala. Also in attendance are Hon. Richard Lee, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Raj Chouhan, Assistant Deputy Speaker, and Hon. Jane Shin, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed, Honourary Consul-General of Ghana in BC. Mr. George Piprah and his Venezuelan counterpart, Mr. Wilfredo J. Pérez Bianco will also attend what promises to be a magnificent Gala.

Dr. Quist-Adade asserted that as the first African country south of the Sahara to gain independence, Ghana was a beacon of hope for the rest of Africa.

The Kwantlen Polytechnic University sociology professor observed that Ghana’s charismatic and visionary leader Kwame Nkrumah who envisioned a continental union government of Africa, argued that Ghana’s independence was worthless if it was not linked with the liberation of other African countries.

Thus, under his leadership, the newly-liberated country supported other African countries financially to fight for their own independence, he said, adding “in less than a decade after Ghana’s independence, nearly ninety percent of African countries gained their own independence.”

But Ghana soon descended into two decades of political and economic turmoil, as the country was hit with a succession of military take-overs after the first coup that overthrew Nkrumah’s government in February 1966, just over 10 years after much vaunted independence

Notwithstanding the setbacks, Ghana’s still regarded as an “oasis of stability” and a leader in democratic governance in a continent blighted by lackluster, corrupt and self-serving leadership,” Dr. Quist-Adade said.

But Africa’s story is not only that of pessimism, he noted, adding “there is hope for Ghana and Africa in the midst of the seeming chaos and helplessness”

Honourary Consul-General Mr. Piprah agrees. “I think lots have happened in improved physical appearance, human and democratic development since independence in 1957. We owe a big debt of gratitude to our founding fathers.”

Ghanaians just elected a new government led by Nana Akuffo-Addo, who was sworn into office in January this year.

The GCABC was officially registered in 1986 to serve as a support group for the social and economic development of Ghanaians and Ghanaian-Canadians and others who identify with Ghana who reside in British Columbia. With a membership of over 1,000, the GCABC has been described as one of the most active community organizations in the Lower Mainland.

