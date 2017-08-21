Freetown: Three Hajj Committee members fired

PV Staff

In a late night press release read on national television last Saturday, President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone announced the sacking of three members of the Hajj Committee which is responsible for organizing the pilgrimage of Sierra Leonean Muslims to the Holy Land of Mecca every year.

The members, who are also government officials, are Alhaji Bah, a Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Alhaji Sheka Kamara, Special Assistant (Social Affairs) in the Office of the President at State House in Freetown and Alhaji Honourable Nuru Deen Sankoh (photo), also Special Assistant (Political Affairs) at State House.

All three men, presently in Saudi Arabia, have been ordered to immediately return home.

An inquiry into this this year’s Hajj has been instituted, according to the press release.

Here is a video clip of the release being read on national television Saturday night in Freetown:

