Top SLPP politician joins APC

By Koroma APC, Freetown.

A top member of the SLPP in the Western Area, Mohamed Kamara aka Med K (photo), has joined the APC party.

Accompanied by friends and relatives, Med K was welcomed Tuesday February 28 at the APC national secretariat in Freetown, by APC Deputy Leader and Mines Minister Minkailu Mansaray, APC Western Area Chairman and Trade Minister Momodu Allieu Pat-Sowe, APC National Secretary-General Osman Yansaneh and other party functionaries.

Med K was until Tuesday February 28 the Chairman of the SLPP East District in the Western Area, Freetown.

In brief remarks he said he was happy to be back home to his APC family.

Med K at APC party office in Freetown

Left to right: Pat-Sowe, Yansaneh (with white cap) and Minkailu Mansaray.