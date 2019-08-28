Freetown: Seedstars selects top most promising entrepreneurs

Here are the most promising applicants from Freetown’s startup scene selected to compete at Seedstars Freetown first edition for a chance to represent the country at the Seedstars Africa Summit and potentially, the global Seedstars Summit in Switzerland

Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes, has brought its pre-selection rounds to an end. With the support of the local host Sensi Tech Hub, Seedstars World will be holding a dynamic pitch event on August 30th, 2019, to choose the country’s most promising startups.

Besides representing Sierra Leone at the Seedstars Africa Summit, the winner will win an all-inclusive trip to the Seedstars Africa Summit and the chance to win a spot at the Seedstars Global Summit in Switzerland where the winner will take home a 500K USD investment prize In addition, the winner will receive three months’ access to the investment readiness program.

The top startups to advance to the finals are:

Agro Fish Farm

Agro Fish Farm let’s anyone order fresh fish at any time and affordable prices

FEPO

Fepo offers simple web solutions to the public that is efficient, reliable and secure

Jalimi Farms

Jalimi farms provides smart farm solutions for coastal farmers.

Light Salone Innovation

Light Salone Innovation designs and fabricates small scale renewable energy plants

Project 2000

Project 2000 Agtech offers spot on-time delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables of high nutritional quality

Salonebuy

Salonebuy is an online marketplace providing a platform for buying, selling, and communicating locally or internationally

Shop SL

Shop SL is an online marketplace for local produce

TapTap SL

Taptap is a smart mobile app that allows passengers to order for ride with just a tap anywhere, any time. It’s fast, safe and convenient.

Uniworks SL

Uniworks is a complete university management system. Uniworks also developed a digital payment solution and Student ID.

TrackYourbuild

Track Your Build is a data analytics company that provides mapping, data analysis and insights for multiple uses

The startups will pitch in front of a jury that consists of Kumba Liliana Musa, Data Scientist, Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation; Hamid Gbawuru Marah, SME TA Facility Manager, SL Accelerator (Sierra Leone Agro processing Competitiveness Project); Esther Michael Emeh, Brand Manager , UBA SL LTD; Mary Ann Kai Kai, Creative Director and CEO, Madam Wokie; Dr. Alfred Mbeteh PhD, Founder and CEO De VICTORS; and Claudia Makadristo, Regional Manager for Africa at Seedstars.

