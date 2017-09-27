Freetown: RainboCenter may close down soon

By Ngozi Cole, Freetown.

Hidden at the back of the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital (PCMH) in Freetown is a small building connected to the hospital by a low walkway.

At the entrance is a sign that reads ‘RainboCenter’, mentioning the opening hours. As I enter, Mamanama Massaquoi, the center manager, welcomes me at the door, and ushers me into the lobby- a small space with a stack of toys in one corner, two doors on the right and a small room on the left. This room is filled with piles and piles of case files, a desktop computer and about two or three chairs.

This, in summary, is RainboCenter in Freetown, the only free referral center that deals with rape, sexual assault, and FGM cases. This center is one of the three of Rainbocenters in the whole country, with the Freetown Center also covering the northern region, and two others in Kono and Kenema.

With the high rate of rape cases in Sierra Leone, Rainbocenters provide psychosocial counselling, medical examination and treatment for rape victims who are referred to them. 90 % of these cases are young girls between the ages of 10-20 years old-the lowest cases range from three months old to one-year old. Mamanama mentions that around 95 % of the victims suffer from STIs also, and many of them also come in with severe wounds and bruises, which they must be treated for at the center. When some of these children come in, not only have they probably been infected with STIs, but they often find that they have been impregnated.

Rainbocenter in Freetown manages on average 100 cases per month, and the 6 staff members are overwhelmed. The center is not only experiencing heavy workloads, but is also at risk of losing many of the services provided to rape victims, because of lack of resources. Initially, staff used to do follow up visitations and court monitoring, but due to lack of funding-those activities have stopped. Other activities such as school sensitization, community awareness training on sexual violence and assault were also put to a halt due to funding. Fortunately, Irish Aid has stepped in to fund these activities, and and these important programs will soon commence again. However, additional funding will still be required to intensify and sustain Rainbo Center’s work in these areas.

Mamanama Massaquoi shows me the counseling room, which has two worn out chairs and old stuffed animals, meant to use as comfort toys to young victims. On a well-worn pink settee, lies a stuffed monkey, once brown-now a dull grey, which I am told is handed to the children so they can feel comfortable talking about their experience. Many of the rape victims who are brought to the center have usually been injured, and are washed and given new clothes.

Stuffed toys are given to young victims for comfort during counseling

Recently, staff have resorted to buying used clothing from the street, as an emergency way of providing clothes to children who have been severely harmed. Staff also complain that their work is physically and emotionally taxing, and their low salaries do not match the heavy workload that they are faced with. Furthermore, the need for capacity strengthening of medical staff is immediate. Aside the logistic requirement e.g. drugs and medical equipment such as electrical microscopes for virginal examination, the need to get expert training of the staff nurses to carry out effective medical examination and treatment is very crucial.

The RainboCentersin Sierra Leone urgently need help. As the only safe spaces that provide free treatment and psycho-social counselling to rape victims, the centers’ inability to conduct a wide range of activities necessary to the protection of the victims’ due to lack of funding, is unfortunate. Mamanamastates that the key resources urgently needed are; drugs such as Panadol, stationary, toiletries, toys, and clothes. However, in the long run, funding is needed for court monitoring of cases, home visits, and community sensitization on sexual assault.

To learn more about the RainboCenters and how you can help-check out their website at: http://rainboinitiative.sl/